Queen of Free: Spring wardrobe reboot on a budget

There are smart ways you can save on your spring wardrobe without going on a shopping spree.

INDIANAPOLIS — Your sweaters are soon to get put away and replaced with short sleeves. But that doesn't give you a signal to rush out and buy all new spring clothes.

Instead, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, told us on #13Sunrise how to go about your wardrobe shift in a way to save money by making better decisions about what you may already own.

Step one involves “shopping” at home. That means going through your drawers and closets to locate non-winter attire. "It’s easy to forget what we already have when it’s been awhile since we’ve worn it," Cherie writes in her blog. This serves two purposes. One, you decide which items you need to purge, sell or maybe donate to local charities. And, you can decide what still fits among those clothes you want to keep.

What you wore when the pandemic started a year ago may be different than what you will need as you head back out into public.

After you make some room in your wardrobe, and you do decide you need a few new items, try to shop through a cash-back site like Rakuten to find better deals. Many stores also offer rewards programs.

As you are dropping off your donations at Goodwill, stop and look to see if somebody else left something there that you would wear.

And always look for the coupons before you shop.