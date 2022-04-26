Mother's Day food deals and freebies

INDIANAPOLIS — Mother's Day is just around the corner. If you don't already have something set for May 8, Offers.com has some food freebies and deals:
- Bonefish Grill - If your mom loves seafood, there’s no better place to take her on Mother’s Day than Bonefish Grill. It is featuring a variety of delicious treats including Rockefeller ’Butterfish’— Kate’s Wild North Atlantic Haddock topped with feta cheese, artichoke hearts and finished with a lemon basil butter sauce. If you are staying home to celebrate, get everything you need with a Bonefish Grill Family Bundle. This bundle starts at $35 and includes a choice of entrée, salad, fresh bread & pesto and house-baked cookies. Get it delivered or pick it up curbside. Mom isn’t as close as you’d like her to be? Send her love in the form of a $50 Bonefish Grill gift card and receive a free $10 e-gift card either for yourself or to include with your gift. Bonus cards can be redeemed between June 21 to August 21.
- Bravo Cucina Italiana - Enjoy Mother’s Day Brunch until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 at Bravo Cucina Italiana. It is making sure the menu offers a little something special for everybody this year.
- Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant - Treat Mom to a family-style meal in a comfortable, semi-private dining room at Buca di Beppo this year. Get Mom all to yourself for a cozy meal for two, or invite the whole family to celebrate her special day. Reserve your table online or give them a call to get your table booked.
- The Capital Grille - Opening early and serving the full dinner menu as well as brunch with three scrumptious offerings, The Capital Grille wants you to be able to show Mom how much she means to you (that lobster frittata would speak volumes to us). So, don't delay, get your reservation on the books now.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill - There’s no better place to take your Italian-food-loving mom on Mother’s Day than Carrabba's Italian Grill. Available now for a limited time only, for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup, the restaurant is featuring spring special appetizers, entrées, cocktails and desserts that are sure to move you up on her favorites list including Tuscan-grilled lamb xhops, tramonto in Tuscany cocktail and berries & butter cake. If taking Mom out for a meal isn’t in the cards, get her a gift card instead. Buy $50 gift cards and receive a free $10 off coupon to include or keep for yourself. It can be redeemed from June 21 through August 21.
- Chili's - Maybe Mom is busy on the 8th, or maybe she's several zip codes away, whatever separates you on Mother’s Day, don't worry, Chili's has you covered. Surprise her with a $50 Chili’s gift card. Purchase it online and receive a free $10 E-bonus card to include or keep for yourself (we won’t tell). The bonus card is valid from April 22 through July 31.
- Cracker Barrel - Want to enjoy a homestyle meal without having to ask Mom? Head to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and try out some classic favorites, including hand-breaded fried chicken tenders, Barrel Bites and savory loaded hashbrown casserole tots. Designed to be enjoyed family-style, these dishes are perfect for a Mother's Day celebration.
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Enjoy the ultimate luxury with your mom this Mother’s Day at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day weekend and offer a three-course menu that features filet mignon paired with either lobster tail scampi or crab-stuffed shrimp, starting at $85 per person.
- Fogo de Chão - Beginning April 19, Fogo de Chão is offering a $25 Bonus e-card with the purchase of a $125 gift card. The promotion ends on June 19, 2022. The e-Bonus card is redeemable from June 20 through Sept. 1.
- IHOP - Until July 17, for every $25 gift card purchased at IHOP, receive a $5 bonus card to use on a future visit until Aug. 21, 2022.
- Kona Grill - Enjoy brunch, dinner and to-go options from Kona Grill this Mother's Day. On Sunday morning, take Mom into Kona Grill for the popular brunch menu and don’t forget to order her the rosé. Or let her sleep in and join Kona Grill later for a Mother's Day dinner featuring lemongrass clam chowder, lobster potstickers, surf & turf and strawberry basil rum cake.
- McCormick & Schmick's - If your mom wants to spend her Mother’s Day relaxing, have a delightful dinner for four at home courtesy of McCormick & Schmick's for just $135 plus tax.
- Miller's Ale House - Dine-in at Miller's Ale House on Mother's Day and get free Zingers with a $20 purchase, when you sign up for the Ravings Fan Club.
- Moe's Southwest Grill - Every year Mother's Day is celebrated on a Sunday. And every Sunday Moe's Southwest Grill offers free kids meals to children under 12.
- Morton's The Steakhouse - Celebrate Mother's Day at Morton's The Steakhouse with a 12-ounce bone-in filet dinner. Plus, the restaurant will be serving an exclusive cocktail called One In A Million. Be sure to make a reservation to take part in the festivities.
- Mrs. Fields - For all the bake sales and after-school cookies she baked for you, Mrs. Fields stands ready to help you repay the favor. Pamper her with a sweet cookie cake, handcrafted chocolate-covered strawberries or tasty brownie bites. One thing we can guarantee: they won't wilt. Enjoy 20% Off Mother's Day gifts with the code MOM20.
- Olive Garden - Enjoy one of Mom's favorites, either in the restaurant or at home. The Olive Garden is ready to satisfy the whole family with family-size pans of fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana and more, starting at $34.99. Family Bundles start at $49.99 and include one large pan of classic lasagna, a jumbo house salad and breadsticks.
- Outback Steakhouse - Take your number one, first mate out for a Steak 'N Mate combo deal from Outback Steakhouse this Mother's Day. Choose the sirloin & grilled shrimp on the barbie combo, sirloin and coconut shrimp, Aussie twisted ribs and sirloin, ribeye and shrimp, sirloin and grilled chicken or Victoria's filet mignon and lobster all starting at $18.99.
- P.F. Chang's - An exclusive four-course Mother's Day meal is being offered at P.F. Chang's this year. The restaurant is taking reservations now for Mother's Day, so call or go online to claim your spot.
- Ruth's Chris - Treat Mom to an extra special meal at home from Ruth's Chris Steakhouse this year. The at-home Celebration Feast for four is $195 and features a choice of a starter, roasted beef tenderloin, choice of two sides and four personal desserts. You can pre-order your Feast now for pick up on May 7 and 8 (orders must be placed 48 hours in advance of pickup). Also, Ruth's Chris will be open on Mother’s Day, serving the regular menu as well as Spring Specialties.
- Seasons 52 - Enjoy brunch with Mom from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Seasons 52 this Mother's Day. Guests celebrating the holiday at home can enjoy a Mother's Day Green Box to-go that serves four to six people starting at $125.
- Sullivan's Steakhouse - Treat Mom to a classic Fare for Five Feast on Mother's Day at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. The feast comes with a starter, salad, two entrees and two sides for only $115. It's available for takeout and delivery.