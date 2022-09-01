Low-income families take risks to keep lights on

Firefighters say you should not use your conventional oven for heating.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fall brings mild temperatures, which can give families a break from high energy costs. But new research out of Indiana University finds people may take big risks to cut costs when winter heating bills hit.

Researchers asked low-income families how they plan to deal with high energy costs. There were a wide range of answers. Some were reasonable, while others were dangerous.

On the safe side, researchers found some families planned to layer clothes. Others were willing to ask for help from the government, nonprofits, friends and family. But IU Public Affairs Professor Sanya Carley, one of the lead researchers, said those were not among the most popular choice.

"We found that the riskiest coping strategies are used the most often," Carley said.

Instead, families tend to opt for riskier strategies, like using their oven for heating or going into debt. Firefighters are clear that you should never use an oven for heating.

Other families planned to skip bills or alternate them to stretch dollars. But debt and missed bill payments can both ruin your credit score.