Really, where is your tax refund?

The IRS confirms a 21-day turn around, but that doesn't count how long it takes your bank to post it to your account.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Where is my tax refund? When the IRS owes you money, you want it ASAP. The good news, the IRS is confirming a 21-day turnaround once your return is approved. The bad news, it could take extra days to get to you depending on other factors including your bank.

In a recent article, CNET writers say if you get your refund by direct deposit,

it could take your bank another five days to post it in your account. They even mocked up a timeline for you.

You can't call the IRS to find out where your refund is, but you can check it on your computer at ‘Where’s My Refund’ and even your phone on the IRS2Go app.

IRS2GO App

It's free to download.

As soon as you open it up, it's on Check Your Refund Status.

You'll need your Social Security number, your filing status, and the refund amount you're supposed to get back.

A couple of key points to this, you want to do this on a secured and locked internet connection. Remember you are putting in your Social Security number.

The information is only changed overnight. So, if you checked at 9 a.m., it's not going to be any different at 5 p.m. the same day.

There are three status options:

Received: The IRS has your tax return and is working to process it.

The IRS has your tax return and is working to process it. Approved: The IRS has processed your return and confirms the amount you're owed.

The IRS has processed your return and confirms the amount you're owed. Sent: Your refund is now on its way to you, whether that's direct deposit or by mail.

You did your taxes, but what about your parents?

Here's how you can help them.

“You're used to doing your own tax return, but it's different with your parents' return and if they are retired they have expenses you don't have. Maybe the mortgage is paid but your parent has a lot of health care expenses that can be written off, “ said Cameron Huddleston, of GetCarefull.com. She’s a financial expert and has personal experience of being a physical and financial caregiver.

“Your parents will have different forms, for example, a 1099-R for retirement or Social Security income,” said Huddleston.