$1,500 bonus being offered by Indianapolis company trying to fill jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis company will hold a job fair Tuesday and offer $1,500 bonuses for those who qualify.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a biotechnology plant on the northwest side. It makes products including those used in laboratories and medical facilities in the fight against COVID-19.

The company has hired 150 people this year and is looking to add about 40 more.

“It certainly has been a challenge on and off throughout the year,” said Jason Lanie, vice president of the Biotechnology Business Unit and Indianapolis site leader.

Hourly associates hired through the end of the year are eligible for a $1,500 bonus.

“Our associate base is the most critical resource we have,” Lanie said. “And we want to continue to find folks that can come in and join the team and stay here and grow their career.”

Lanie said the company plans to fill a variety of open positions including machinists, engineers and material handlers.

Additional benefits include immediate health, dental and vision insurance along with up to four weeks of vacation during the first full year of service.

Job fair details: