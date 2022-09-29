Indiana state auditor: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed

The state auditor said her office is aware that many people may still need assistance claiming their refund.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana automatic taxpayer refund checks – more than 1.5 million – have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz announced Thursday.

“We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”

The state auditor said her office is aware that many people may still need assistance claiming their refund.

"Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return, some recipients have passed away or moved, and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address," Klutz said.

Those who quality for the automatic taxpayer refund and have not received a direct deposit or mailed check are encouraged to contact the Indiana Department of Revenue directly after Nov. 1 to allow time for returned mail to process.

"We are within expectations at this point and just happy that it went so smoothly. In fact, it went ahead of schedule. We were able to bump some to the weekends and process them, and maybe a couple batches a day, which we weren't expecting to do," Klutz said.

Klutz said her office is aware a number of people may still need assistance claiming their refund. It's been over two years since those returns were filed and some people have moved. She said the auditor's office has also gotten hundreds of calls a day from family members of deceased people.

"We are unable to call people back as fast as they're calling us, and so there is a way to get that check reissued into the surviving spouse's name or the surviving heir's name," Klutz said.

If you still haven't received a check by November, call the state auditor's office and they will help.

More information, including forms to claim your refund, can be found on the Indiana Auditor of State's website.