Settlement means lower rates for Indiana Michigan Power customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Customers of Indiana Michigan Power will see some savings in the years ahead. The company agreed to a settlement with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to reduce base rates for Hoosiers.

Under the settlement, residential customers will see a 1% decrease in May 2022 and a nearly 4% decrease in January 2023.

Indiana Michigan Power will continue to increase investments in upgrading aging infrastructure. It will invest more than $350 million in reliability and grid improvements. Those will include:

Replacing more than 2,500 poles and replacing 120 miles of power lines.

Upgrading 16 substations.

Inspecting and maintaining vegetation along 4,000 line miles. Vegetation is the No. 1 cause of customer outages.

“Indiana Michigan Power constantly strives to serve customers with safe, reliable and affordable power,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer of Indiana Michigan Power. “I&M’s plan will pave the way for I&M’s transition to renewable energy, enhance reliability and make our service more affordable. We are pleased to collaborate with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) and a number of other groups to reach an agreement that best serves customers by lowering their base rates while supporting I&M’s program to sustain and enhance service.”