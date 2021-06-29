USPS hosting job fair in Indianapolis on Wednesday

nterested applicants can go to the Indiana District Office Conference Center at 8765 Guion Road between 1-4 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service is holding a job fairs in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Interested applicants can go to the Indiana District Office Conference Center at 8765 Guion Road between 1-4 p.m.

USPS is recruiting for all positions:

City carrier assistant — $18.01 per hour

Rural carrier associate — $19.06 per hour

Assistant rural carrier— $19.06 per hour

Mailhandler assistant— $18.49 per hour

Postal support employee — $16.87 per hour

Tractor trailer operator — $23.74 per hour

Automotive technician — starting salary of $47,471

If driving is part of the job, applicants will need a valid driver's license, two years of driving experience and a good driving record. Some jobs may require other qualifications as well.

Masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced at the job fairs.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.