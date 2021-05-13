Lowes looking to fill 130 positions at distribution center in North Vernon

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Lowes is getting really busy with the home improvement season ramping up and is looking to hire more than 130 new full-time workers at the regional distribution center in North Vernon.
The company is looking for people to work day, night and weekend shifts.
To fill the shifts, Lowes is holding a walk-in hiring day event. Qualified applicants 18 and older will have the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer. There will be background checks and a drug screening for anyone offered a job.
Positions will also be able to receive performance bonuses, regular pay increases, as well as pay incentives for select shifts.
People can apply between 1 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at at Lowe’s North Vernon Distribution center: 1301 West JFK Drive, North Vernon, IN 47265. Applicants will need a valid photo ID and will need to wear a mask.