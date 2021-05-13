Lowes looking to fill 130 positions at distribution center in North Vernon

The company is looking for people to work day, night and weekend shifts.

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Lowes is getting really busy with the home improvement season ramping up and is looking to hire more than 130 new full-time workers at the regional distribution center in North Vernon.

To fill the shifts, Lowes is holding a walk-in hiring day event. Qualified applicants 18 and older will have the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer. There will be background checks and a drug screening for anyone offered a job.

Positions will also be able to receive performance bonuses, regular pay increases, as well as pay incentives for select shifts.