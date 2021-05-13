x
Lowes looking to fill 130 positions at distribution center in North Vernon

The company is looking for people to work day, night and weekend shifts.
Credit: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
FILE - A customer covers face as he walks to a Lowe's home improvement store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Lowes is getting really busy with the home improvement season ramping up and is looking to hire more than 130 new full-time workers at the regional distribution center in North Vernon.

The company is looking for people to work day, night and weekend shifts.

To fill the shifts, Lowes is holding a walk-in hiring day event. Qualified applicants 18 and older will have the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer. There will be background checks and a drug screening for anyone offered a job.

Positions will also be able to receive performance bonuses, regular pay increases, as well as pay incentives for select shifts.

People can apply between 1 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at at Lowe’s North Vernon Distribution center: 1301 West JFK Drive, North Vernon, IN 47265. Applicants will need a valid photo ID and will need to wear a mask.

