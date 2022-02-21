Job fair Tuesday on east side of Indianapolis to bring 20+ employers

The job fair will be held at the Marriott Indianapolis East at 7702 East 21st St. It runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20 employers are expected at a job fair Tuesday, Feb. 22 on the east side of Indianapolis.

The companies attending are looking to fill 500 open positions.

The companies include:

Eli Lilly

Kelly Services

Staff Management SMX

Allied Universal

Cigna

Boss Shop

Kroger

Marriott East

Powerhome Solar

Hittle Landscaping

Children's Bureau

Flexible Staffing

Universal Windows Direct

Sodexo Live!

Advanced OrthoPro, Inc.

Citizen's Energy Group

Indianapolis International Airport

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Market District & Osteria by Fabio Viviani

Towne Park

Walmart

Positions being hired for include entry level, seasoned, full- and part-time, and leadership positions.