Job fair Tuesday on east side of Indianapolis to bring 20+ employers

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20 employers are expected at a job fair Tuesday, Feb. 22 on the east side of Indianapolis.
The companies attending are looking to fill 500 open positions.
The job fair will be held at the Marriott Indianapolis East at 7702 East 21st St. It runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The companies include:
- Eli Lilly
- Kelly Services
- Staff Management SMX
- Allied Universal
- Cigna
- Boss Shop
- Kroger
- Marriott East
- Powerhome Solar
- Hittle Landscaping
- Children's Bureau
- Flexible Staffing
- Universal Windows Direct
- Sodexo Live!
- Advanced OrthoPro, Inc.
- Citizen's Energy Group
- Indianapolis International Airport
- Marion County Sheriff's Office
- Market District & Osteria by Fabio Viviani
- Towne Park
- Walmart
Positions being hired for include entry level, seasoned, full- and part-time, and leadership positions.
Those interested can pre-register here.