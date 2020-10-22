'Be patient...and good luck!' | Homeowners face monthslong wait for new furniture, appliances

Retailers say it’s a combination of factors that have created a perfect storm of problems.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After four years of searching for the perfect home, Julie Baumann and her family finally found it this fall.

All they needed next was some new furniture.

But a trip to the local furniture store ended with yet another wait.

“I wanted a sectional...and they said, ‘Sure, that will take 120 days,’ and I’m, like, 'February?” Baumann said.

Plenty of others are sharing the same frustration. A post about it on Facebook prompted dozens of replies in a matter of minutes.

"We bought a new refrigerator and were told it would be January before it would be here," one person commented.

Another said, “We're out a dishwasher...and it'll be 14-16 weeks."

“The furniture industry has gotten really hit,” said Brian Adams, operations manager at a Texas-based furniture retailer.

And so have appliances.

“Matter of fact, we still can't hardly get any freezers. And then soon after that, washers and dryers started shorting and now refrigerators. It's just crazy,” he told 13News' sister station KYTX.

Retailers say it’s a combination of factors that have created a perfect storm of problems. The pandemic pinched supply lines because of factory shutdowns and international shipping restrictions. At the same time, demand seemed to soar with more people looking to fix up or remodel their homes.

We are, after all, spending a lot more time there these days.

As the Baumann family continues to wait months to fill their empty living room, their advice to others looking to buy: