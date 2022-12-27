Here are some of the post-Christmas deals we found in-store

To save money on Christmas decorations and more — consider buying now for next year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Paying full price is not ideal, especially with the inflation going on.

At Target, most of the discounted items are candies and they're 30% off.

While some are clearly branded Christmas, others could be gifts for the future.

If you're interested in candy, it might be worth waiting until the next round of price drops.

Holiday home decor is 50% off, but there's not much left in the Greenwood store we visited.

At Home Depot, all of the holiday decorations are also half-off. That includes a few artificial trees, lights starting at $5, and inflatables for the yard. The sale price for a 9-foot inflatable snowman is $35.

Finally, Menards had the widest selection of holiday home decor and more for half-off.

Their selection of artificial trees is larger than Home Depot's in-store options.

They are also selling wall hangings, bows, boxes, ribbons and gifts tag.

We found cocktail napkins for 74 cents a pack, gift bags for $1.50 and gift tags for 99 cents.