Queen of Free: Before Christmas checklist

Make your live easier and dial down holiday stress by taking care of essential items now.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Christmas week.

That means last-minute shopping for gifts or food to help you celebrate.

The Queen of Free, Cherie Lowe, shared some helpful ideas on 13Sunrise and in her blog this week.

To save time, money and dial down your general stress level, Cherie suggests you stop buying Christmas-themed items at full price now. You will see them at deep discounts the day after Christmas.

Check your pantry and plan your meals. Then shop early in the week for cleaning products, paper goods and other essentials you are going to need.

Declutter. That means making room for gifts, and donating to needy causes.

Wash those Christmas PJ's before you wrap them so your family can put them on and be snuggly out of the box.

Prepare a Christmas morning basket of scissors, maybe a multi-tool to help assemble a new toy or open a battery compartment, and don't forget the batteries.

Have a few trash bags ready to toss or recycle wrapping paper after gifts are opened.