Consumer Catch-up: Kroger seeks thousands with hiring event

Kroger wants to hire 10,000 people.

The company is holding a hiring event Thursday both in stores and online. Kroger says the jobs are in retail, pharmacy and e-commerce.

The company says they offer health insurance, retirement benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Prescription costs rising

Retail prices for name-brand drugs are going up quicker than general inflation.

That's according to a study by AARP.

AARP says prices for 260 brand name prescriptions increased by an average of 2.9 percent last year. The general inflation rate was 1.3%

Help wanted

Employers in the U.S. posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April.

It was 8.3 million in March.

Hotels and restaurants reported the biggest increase in job openings.

BYOM

Attention Starbucks fans: You can soon resume bringing your own mug.

The reusable mug program, suspended at the beginning of the pandemic, is expected to resume in about two weeks.

Ford unveils Maverick

A compact pickup truck that gets 40 miles per gallon? That's what Ford unveiled Tuesday, and its name is Maverick.

It will be the first gas-electric hybrid engine pickup truck in the U.S.