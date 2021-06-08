Consumer Catch-up: Kroger seeks thousands with hiring event

Kroger wants to hire 10,000 people.
The company is holding a hiring event Thursday both in stores and online. Kroger says the jobs are in retail, pharmacy and e-commerce.
The company says they offer health insurance, retirement benefits and tuition reimbursement.
Prescription costs rising
Retail prices for name-brand drugs are going up quicker than general inflation.
That's according to a study by AARP.
AARP says prices for 260 brand name prescriptions increased by an average of 2.9 percent last year. The general inflation rate was 1.3%
Help wanted
Employers in the U.S. posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April.
It was 8.3 million in March.
Hotels and restaurants reported the biggest increase in job openings.
BYOM
Attention Starbucks fans: You can soon resume bringing your own mug.
The reusable mug program, suspended at the beginning of the pandemic, is expected to resume in about two weeks.
Ford unveils Maverick
A compact pickup truck that gets 40 miles per gallon? That's what Ford unveiled Tuesday, and its name is Maverick.
It will be the first gas-electric hybrid engine pickup truck in the U.S.
Prices start around $20,000.