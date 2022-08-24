BARK wants to pay for you to get a tattoo of your dog

The tattoo could be neo-chew-ditional, a realistic por-treat, full color or (your dog's favorite) black and gray. The options are endless!

INDIANAPOLIS — When you say you love your dog, do you mean it? For National Dog Day, the company BARK is giving you a chance to put your treat where your snout is.

BARK is celebrating its 10-year (or 70 dog year, if you're reading this to your pup) anniversary in an unusual way. It wants to pay for you to get a portrait of your goodest boy or girl tattooed on your body.

That's right, BARK is holding a contest for 100 lucky humans to get a tattoo of their dog.

The tattoo could be neo-chew-ditional, a realistic por-treat, full color or (your dog's favorite) black and gray. The company said whatever tattoo style you "dig" most, they'll help make it happen.

So how does it work? To enter for a chance to win, all you have to do is share a photo of your dog and tell BARK why you want them forever on your body. Don't forget to mention your dog's name, their breed/mix and their social media handle if they have one.

IN HONOR OF NATIONAL DOG DAY, WE WANT TO PAY FOR YOUR DOG TAT



If you want to be jabbed with a needle to show the world how much you love your dog, click the link to find out how to do it on BARK'S DIME!! 🤑 https://t.co/vVO2A11eNC pic.twitter.com/deh3Etdy3H — BarkBox (@barkbox) August 23, 2022

BARK said the most dog-obsessed humans on its payroll will be the judges. They'll choose the 100 lucky winners to get the tattoos and the winners will also get a massive box of BARK goodies that were hand selected just for your doggo.

The contest began Aug. 17 and it ends on Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m. BARK will notify the winners via email by Sept. 6.

We're going to go ahead and wrap this up, a tattoo of one baby beagle (shout out Stanley) is calling our name.

As one final cherry on top, please enjoy this photo of a tiny, adorable dog with major seal vibes.