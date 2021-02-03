Airline Tickets: When to fight for a refund instead of a voucher

In 2020, DOT numbers show that close to 30,000 complaints were filed against US airlines related refunds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Airline carriers are bouncing back after their worst year in history, according to the International Air Transport Association.

But bouncing back is not coming without challenges. Between maintenance and staffing issues, some carriers are experiencing delays and canceling flights.

When am I owed a refund?

Even if a ticket is non-refundable, the Department of Transportation says refunds are owed under certain conditions.

If a flight is cancelled and the passenger chooses to cancel the trip as a result, the passenger is entitled to a refund for the unused transportation. Passengers are also entitled to a refund for bag fees, or extras including a seat assignment.

A passenger is also entitled to a refund if the airline made a significant schedule change and/or significantly delays a flight and the passenger chooses not to travel.

Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, said the catch is that the word "significantly" is not defined by the DOT.

That is up to the airline.

"Generally, if even if it's published, it tends to be pretty hidden in pages and pages of fine print," Keyes said.

Who publishes what

Some airlines spell out what they consider to be a significant delay

American Airlines

4 Hours

4 Hours Delta Airlines

2 Hours

2 Hours JetBlue

2 hours

2 hours Spirit

2 Hours

Others like Allegiant, Frontier, and United Airlines do not. Southwest Airlines also does not appear to define significant change with a certain number of hours.

However, two United agents 13News spoke with, said two hours is their threshold.

What if I disagree with the airline?

The DOT says passengers can file a complaint if they think an airline is being unfair.

During the pandemic, some carriers quietly changed their definition of a significant delay from two hours to 24 hours until the DOT stepped in to moderate.

In 2019, just 628 complaints.