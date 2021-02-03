Chick-fil-A opens applications for $5 million in grants for Indy-area nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS — Chick-fil-A is opening applications for $5 million in grants to 34 deserving nonprofits that are Black-led or impacting communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.

“There are incredible nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address key issues that disproportionately affect communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Through our annual True Inspiration Awards, we are honored to help these organizations, based in the communities we serve, extend their impact, helping to pave the way for greater opportunity and equity.”