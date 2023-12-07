Walmart creates 'sensory-friendly' hours for calmer back-to-school shopping

Stores will dim the lights and turn down the radio from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturdays through August.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is making back-to-school shopping a little more friendly for people living with sensory disabilities.

The company announced "sensory-friendly hours" will be held in most of their stores nationwide through August. From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturdays, the stores will dim the lights and turn down the radio to create a more calming environment for shoppers.

"This year, Walmart is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment that’s more enjoyable for customers who live with sensory disabilities," Walmart's executive vice president of general merchandise Julie Barber wrote in a post on the company's website.

The hours took were expected to start July 8 in many locations, but will start July 22 in areas that start school after Labor Day. The sensory-friendly hours will be in place through Aug. 26.