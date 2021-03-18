Vera Bradley cancels Fort Wayne outlet sale due to COVID concerns

The annual sale was canceled for the second straight year and is now planned for May 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A springtime tradition in Fort Wayne has again been canceled due to coronavirus.

The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale, which was scheduled for April 14-18 in Fort Wayne, has been canceled for the second year in a row. According to WPTA-TV, the company made the decision based on continued COVID-19 concerns.

The five-day sale brings thousands of shoppers to the area, saving upwards of 40 percent on Vera Bradley purses and other accessories.

Tickets are required for the first three days of the sale. Those who already purchased their tickets will be refunded within 30 days through Ticketmaster, the company said.