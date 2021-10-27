Tropicana creates new orange juice friendly toothpaste

The limited-edition Tropicana Toothpaste will be hitting the market on Nov. 1.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For all the people who hate drinking orange juice after they brush their teeth, here's something you might like!

Tropicana is coming out with a special type of toothpaste that will make sure no one has to struggle while drinking orange juice with a freshly brushed mouth again.

Food and Wine says an ingredient in most toothpaste called sodium lauryl sulfate is largely to blame for the horrible pairing with orange juice.

"The cleaning agent and surfactant causes orange juice to taste gross after brushing your teeth," the website explains.

Tropicana worked with research and development partner Dynamic Blending Specialists to bring the toothpaste to life, a spokesperson from Tropicana explained in an email to Food and Wine.

"Tropicana Toothpaste is different from other toothpaste because it was specifically designed to protect the delicious taste of orange juice," the spokesperson told the outlet.

"It does not include sodium lauryl sulfate as an ingredient, a cleaning agent prevalent in toothpaste that contributes to the bitter aftertaste from brushing your teeth with toothpaste and then drinking [orange juice]."

