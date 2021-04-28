Toyota announces 2 new SUVs bringing 1,400 new jobs to Indiana plant

Toyota is investing $803 million in its Princeton, Indiana plant and adding 1,400 new jobs to develop two new SUVs.

Toyota is making a major investment at its Princeton, Indiana plant that will bring in 1,400 new jobs to produce two new vehicles that will help Toyota race to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI) announced an $803 million investment and 1,400 new jobs at its Princeton auto-manufacturing plant.

“Toyota has been an incredible partner to the state of Indiana for nearly 25 years, and we're thrilled to continue that partnership in order to drive our economy forward,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

The new employees will produce two all-new, three-row SUVs. Only one of the new vehicles will bear the Toyota name. The other will officially introduce the Lexus line to Toyota Indiana.

Although the company said it will be officially announcing these two new SUVs at a later date, Toyota did divulge that the new SUVs will join a diverse, electrified product portfolio and will help the company get another step closer to reaching its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota's Princeton plant aims to help achieve this goal through not only the type of vehicles produced but the production process itself. A news release said Toyota Indiana’s environmental team has created thousands of metric tons in CO2 savings for the plant and invested over $4 million on CO2 reduction projects with another $2.7 million committed for the coming year.

“Over the past 20 years, Toyota has led the way with more electrified vehicles on the road than all automakers combined,” said Ted Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America. “This investment and new vehicle line-up will allow us to continue our work with electrification, expand our portfolio to around 70 models globally by 2025, and meet the needs of our customers while we accelerate towards carbon neutrality.”

The Princeton facility already has 7,000 employees. Toyota believes adding 1,400 new jobs will cement the facility's ability to take on two new vehicles.

The $803 million investment will be used to prepare the manufacturing line for the new vehicles, production-employee training, as well as provide supplier re-tooling at their facilities.