Federal court order forces tobacco companies to post smoking harm signs

A federal court order is forcing over 200,000 stores across the U.S. to post the signs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting July 1, tobacco companies will be required to post eye-catching signs that highlight the possible consequences of smoking.

Over 200,000 retail stores across the U.S. must post the signs under a federal court order issued late last year.

The signs were first ordered in 2006 by a federal court after finding that the tobacco companies had defrauded consumers by lying for decades about the health risks of smoking.

Under the court order, the signs must be put up between July 1 and Sept. 30, and stay up in stores for 21 months.

The goal of the signs is to address the health harms of smoking and secondhand smoke, the addictiveness of nicotine and the industry's manipulation of cigarettes to make them more addictive.

They must be posted in English and in Spanish around areas with significant Spanish-speaking populations.

The signs will be posted next to cigarette displays, providing information to buyers when they are making decisions whether to purchase cigarettes.