Global company bringing 230 jobs to Fishers manufacturing facility

FISHERS, Ind. — Hundreds of new jobs will be coming to Hamilton County.

Italian-based company Stevanato Group, which employs about 4,300 people around the world, is going to be opening a new facility in Fishers. The company creates products to contain and deliver drugs for pharmaceutical companies. At the Fishers facility, workers will produce syringes, vials and pre-sterilized containers.

The new facility is expected to bring more than 230 to the area by the end of 2025.

"Indiana continues to secure extraordinary growth in life sciences throughout the state, and we're thrilled to add Stevanato Group to our list of innovative life sciences companies," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "The life sciences industry contributes roughly $80 billion to the state's economy, and we are committed to ensuring a thriving business climate that allows these firms to continue to grow and provide quality Hoosier careers."

Construction on the $145 million building will start later this year and will take about two years to finish.

"We are excited to locate our new U.S. hub in Fishers, Indiana, which will enable us to better serve our North America pharmaceutical customers," said Howard Drake, Stevanato Group vice president of U.S. business development. "We are looking forward to joining the Fishers community, which shares our commitment to the pharma and health care industries, and to being a part of the new pharmaceutical and life sciences park the city is developing."

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Stevanato Group up to $2.9 million in conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in conditional training grants. The company will not be eligible to claim the incentives until Hoosiers are hired and trained. The city of Fishers will also consider additional incentives up to $1.2 million.