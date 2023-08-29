Startup companies compete for $1 million business investment in Indiana

Prize money won in a competition will allow new companies to get their businesses off the ground.

INDIANAPOLIS — Small business owners from across the country are in Indianapolis competing for $1 million to help grow their company.

Of the 25 finalists, only five businesses will win and the winners will commit to plant their business roots in Indiana for at least one year.

Organizers say they received more than 440 applications from business owners in more than 40 countries hoping for the opportunity to participate in the Rally IN-Prize pitch competition.

The finalists have two minutes to pitch their business to judges.

Thomas Coiner, CEO and co-founder of Backr, is one of the finalists. He created what he calls a "Gen-Z social app" that collects data on the user’s favorite athletes. That includes their social media pages, news articles, videos and more.

"It could be an Indianapolis Colts player, it could be a WNBA player,” said Coiner. “We bring all that content in, based on your favorite athlete."

The app launched last year and has more than 10,000 active users.

"We are not from Indianapolis,” he said. “But we are floored at how great Indianapolis is as a sports tech community."

"There's no doubt this is the best place in the world to grow and start a business," said Christopher Day of Elevate Ventures. “We need to tell Indiana stories on a global stage."

According to organizers, the conference brought an estimated 4,000 people from across the globe to the Indiana Convention Center. Attendees include owners of startups, investors, researchers and policymakers.