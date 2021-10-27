Certor Sports moving headquarters to Plainfield and bringing 300 jobs

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Certor Sports will be moving its headquarters to Plainfield and with it, 300 jobs by the end of 2022.
The 230,000 square-foot facility will be used to manufacture protective sports equipment for football, baseball, lacrosse and hockey.
Certor Sports has other brands under its umbrella including: ProGear, Tucci, Hollywood Bases, and Adams USA.
"For too long the status quo from legacy companies has been accepted in the sporting goods industry, and Certor's mission to combine innovation, performance and protection will enable athletes to compete at their very best on and off the field," said Jim Heidenreich, chief executive officer. "With our new operations and manufacturing hub in Indiana and a revolutionary cutting-edge innovation lab in Seattle, our brands will be the first names people think of when it comes to performance sports equipment."
The company boasts its helmets are worn by Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and more than 50 players on the Colts, Notre Dame, Purdue and IU.
