Zionsville business openings hope to be a signal for resurgence

Four businesses are gearing up for their grand openings in Zionsville, a hopeful sign of resurgence after a challenging year for small businesses.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — PROSE Nails in Zionsville is one of multiple businesses with an upcoming grand opening.

"Hopefully you can see the happiness on my face," said Scott Buchner, owner of PROSE Nails Zionsville. “It’s a little crazy to start a business, but sometimes you’ve got to be crazy and that’s OK.”

2020 was a year full of loss for small businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the spring of 2021, central Indiana is starting to see a trend in the right direction. The Town of Zionsville says so far, four new businesses have opened to date.

PROSE Nails Zionsville opens in June and right next door, Zionsville Nutrition Hub is planning a grand opening as well.

“It’s really encouraging to see we’re not the only ones opening a small business, that there’s others that are seeing that the landscape is ready to get back to normalcy,” said Buchner.

Not only is PROSE Nails new, but it offers something new to the area: a membership-based spa.

“It’s not just a service, it’s more of an experience," said Suzanne Petrson, general manager of PROSE Nails Zionsville. "I think after last year, self-care is kind of having a moment, and we’re kind of realizing just how good this is for our sanity. We want this to really be a place where you’re not just knocking something off your to-do list. You’re coming in, you’re taking time to just relax and have a moment for yourself.”

“This is a proud moment for us to see the sign go up, to do a tent sale this weekend and to be opening in June and to be bringing this to the people,” said Buchner.