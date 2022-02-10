Here's Yelp's 4 predicted food and drink trends plus where to try them in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Yelp’s data team analyzed millions of reviews to find drinks and dishes that surged in popularity between 2020 and 2021, then used that information to predict the hottest 2022 trends. Here’s where to find them in Indy.
1. Food: Malasadas
This Portuguese deep-fried dessert is made of yeast dough and lemon zest, then sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon.
Find it at: Bica Cafe
2. Drink: Negronis
This Italian cocktail has gin, vermouth rosso, and Campari, then is topped with an orange peel garnish.
Find it at: Parlor Public House or The Ball & Biscuit
3. Food: Blonde pizza
Also known as white pizza, this tomato-less pizza is a fresh alternative.
Find it at: King Dough or I Tre Mori
4. Drink: Espresso martinis
This cocktail is made with espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka.
Find it at: Spoke & Steele or Oakley’s Bistro
5. Food: Egg bread
Also known as challah or brioche, this sweet bread is made with… eggs!
Find it at: Shapiro’s Delicatessen or Rene’s Bakery
