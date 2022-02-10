Here's Yelp's 4 predicted food and drink trends plus where to try them in Indy

Our partners at Yelp found five of the most popular food and drink trends of 2022 and where you can try them out around Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Yelp’s data team analyzed millions of reviews to find drinks and dishes that surged in popularity between 2020 and 2021, then used that information to predict the hottest 2022 trends. Here’s where to find them in Indy.

1. Food: Malasadas

This Portuguese deep-fried dessert is made of yeast dough and lemon zest, then sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon.

Find it at: Bica Cafe

2. Drink: Negronis

This Italian cocktail has gin, vermouth rosso, and Campari, then is topped with an orange peel garnish.

3. Food: Blonde pizza

Also known as white pizza, this tomato-less pizza is a fresh alternative.

4. Drink: Espresso martinis

This cocktail is made with espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka.

5. Food: Egg bread

Also known as challah or brioche, this sweet bread is made with… eggs!