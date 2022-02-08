The Toy Pit takes you back to your childhood with array of memorabilia

They collect toys, games and even some clothes or sports memorabilia. You can buy, sell or trade.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Toy Pit, a store on the northeast side of Indianapolis, offers a unique array of memorabilia for sale or trade that's sure to remind you of your childhood.

“A lot of the people that grew up from like the '70s, '80s and up, they're collecting the things that were important to them growing up," said Michael Schott, owner of The Toy Pit.

“It's like a treasure hunt," Schott said. "It's like Christmas every day.”

Or you can just check out all The Toy Pit has to offer.

“The biggest thing that we have are action figures, a lot of pop culture memorabilia," Schot saidt. "Anything that you would have found in a modern toy store from like the 70s and up, we'll deal in.”

Thirteen years ago, it was just a hobby. Schott started the business out of his home in Fort Wayne. He moved The Toy Pit to Indianapolis eight years ago and just moved into a new location that houses his expanded collection.

“Sometimes I wonder how it happened, but it just kind of took off over time and got to a point where I was able to do it full time and just kind of just kept rolling with it," he said.

At this point, they've seen just about everything.

“You never know what someone's going to bring in," said Stockton Repischak, manager of The Toy Pit. "It's kind of like Pawn Stars, American Pickers. It's kind of like that every day.”

“It's part of the fun," Schott said. "It's part of the dig.”

Clean out your attic and see what that old action figure is worth.

“I think people also have fun coming in bringing things in, so kind of seeing what things are worth to sell to us and everything," Schott said.