Sun King Brewery introduces new hard seltzer

INDIANAPOLIS — Sun King Brewery is introducing a line of hard seltzers.
The 12-packs of Sun King Hard Seltzer come in 12-ounce cans featuring black cherry, mango, passion orange, and lemonade.
“Since the days when we were developing the plan for Sun King, Dave (Colt) and I have never stopped dreaming of new beers and new ideas,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “Our hard seltzers are the first of many fun new beverages that we’re excited to roll out for the future.”
Sun King Hard Seltzer 12-packs are available now, along with Sun King’s annual Oktoberfest brew, at all Sun King locations and in grocery stores, liquor stores and restaurants throughout Indiana.