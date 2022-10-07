Pinners Conference returns to Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday

More than 100 classes will be taught on popular Pinterest trends.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pinners Conference returns this weekend to the Indiana State Fairgrounds and is designed for the Pinterest lover.

Local businesses will be on display selling candles, cooking, clothing and decorations.

More than 100 classes will be taught on popular Pinterest trends.

"How am I ever going to do this or you buy all the stuff and it goes in the drawer? This gives us the opportunity have someone show us exactly what to do we made it ourselves, and we go home with a finished product without the extra stuff," said Roxanne Bennett, Pinners Conference CEO.

The Pinners Conference runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

It's located at the State Fairgrounds at the Blue Ribbon entrance.