Marion County bars, nightclubs can reopen Tuesday at limited capacity

Bars and nightclubs will be permitted to go to 25 percent capacity and up to 50 percent capacity if outdoor seating is used.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine provided an overview of Marion County COVID-19 data, as well as updates on a few aspects of the current restrictions.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, bars and nightclubs will be permitted to reopen at 25 percent capacity and up to 50 percent capacity if outdoor seating is used. The bars and nightclubs must close by midnight.

Customers at bars and nightclubs must be seated at tables with no more than six people per table. Bar-top seating will continue to be closed.

Outdoor dining at restaurants will be expanded to 75 percent capacity with social distancing measures.

"Well I think it's a step in the right direction. We've been kind of bogged down for a while and I think reopening night clubs and bars is a good start," said Rob Sabatini, owner of Rock Lobster in Broad Ripple.

But he is also concerned about lack of bar seating.

"The hardest thing for any bar, and the biggest complaint, is not being able to sit or order from the bar," Sabatini said.

Sabatini opted to close Rock Lobster before Marion County announced it was closing bars July 23. He told 13News at the time that it was too hard to enforce social distancing, masks, and other regulations in a bar environment.

In Thursday's announcement, Mayor Hogsett also confirmed the road closures for the dine-out program, which includes Mass Ave and Broad Ripple Avenue, will end after Labor Day.

Public health officials continue to encourage businesses and restaurants to arrange for outdoor dining and seating, weather permitting.