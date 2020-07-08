Many music venues on brink of closing look to stimulus relief to stay afloat

Local live music venues around Indianapolis have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Live music venues have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, with concerns that many won't make it another two months without some sort of intervention.

The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance represents 45 venues across Indiana. It's working with others across the country to get federal stimulus money for music venues through the Save Our Stages Act, a proposal introduced by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Jason Baker, who owns HiFi in Fountain Square, calls it "critical to our survival."

In an effort to keep the music going at HiFi, he converted a back lot into an outdoor music venue. But with capacity capped at 250, he said, "It's still not economically feasible. We haven't made a dollar outside yet."

Meanwhile, The Vogue, a legendary music venue in Broad Ripple, has closed indefinitely.

Eric Tobias, one the owners, called the live music scene "really dire. Our business has been devastated."

The last show at the iconic venue was March 11. Tobias said attempts to reopen when restrictions eased were put on hold.

"Local musicians are afraid to come out and play," he said. "Fans are very concerned about being in large group gatherings. The dynamics that have historically made our business go are all of a sudden wiped out."

Tobias said The Vogue had to furlough 45 employees.

"And we don't really have any line of sight as to when we can reopen," said Tobias.

He said of the stimulus money, "we're not looking for free money, but [we're looking at] the opportunity to stay afloat."

"We're an industry that's never asked for federal assistance. We've weathered a lot of crises. We've never asked for a hand-out. It's not our style," Baker said.

But he said the pandemic has crushed the industry.

"Right now, we've pretty much had our entire livelihoods taken away from us, and we don't have any way to get them back," Baker said.

That's why IIVA has called Friday, Aug. 7 a "Day of Action." Baker said they're urging fans to "get out and mobilize, and let Congress know you support the Save Our Stages Act."

IIVA has also requested a grant from the Indiana Economic Development Commission.