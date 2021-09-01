Lou Malnati's Pizzeria hiring for third Indianapolis location

Positions the company is looking to fill include bartenders, bussers, cashiers, delivery drivers, dishwashers, hosts, kitchen crew, phone staff and servers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is looking to fill 140 positions at its new Broad Ripple dine-in location, currently under construction at 6320 Ferguson St.

Positions the company is looking to fill include bartenders, bussers, cashiers, delivery drivers, dishwashers, hosts, kitchen crew, phone staff and servers.

The company will hold two hiring events at the Broad Ripple location:

Thursday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. 4 p.m.

People can also apply online by clicking here or texting "Lous" to 242424.

The 5,600-square-foot, full-service restaurant will include a bar, dine-in, carryout and delivery service. It is located near the Fresh Thyme Market at the northwest corner of Ferguson Street and East 63rd Place.

"We feel fortunate to be expanding during these unprecedented times, and we're committed to creating jobs via our restaurants and serving our local community with Hoosier hospitality," said Marc Malnati, owner and Indiana University alum. "We're looking for team players with a strong work ethic, committed to personal and professional growth, and who want to help us make and serve the best deep-dish pizza in all of Indy."