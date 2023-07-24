Iozzo’s Garden of Italy restaurant expanding to Franklin

The location on Jefferson Street will serve lunch Monday through Friday and dinner seven days a week.

The south side staple will open Iozzo’s on Jefferson at 351 E. Jefferson St. Plans are for the restaurant to open in early 2024.

The menu will have Iozzo's classics such as lasagna bolognese, homemade pasta and fresh seafood. People will also be able to taste the signature wine collection, Iozzo’s Limoncello and a full bar.

“As someone who grew up in Johnson County, I’m overjoyed with the plans for this new restaurant and our chance to continue my family’s legacy,” said Katie Harris, South Meridian Restaurant Group, LLC, owner and founder.

The two-story, 3,500-square-foot restaurant will seat approximately 100 people.