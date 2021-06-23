Indianapolis chef Greg Hardesty dead at 52

Hardesty was diagnosed with leukemia last Spring and spent much of the pandemic in treatment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Local culinary legend Greg Hardesty passed away Wednesday.

He was diagnosed with leukemia last Spring and spent much of the pandemic in treatment.

Hardesty was the muscle behind Room 4 and Recess restaurants. He twice was a "James Beard" best-chef finalist and trained the chef's behind popular Milktooth, Bluebeard and Ukiyo eateries.

The family went public with his fight, regularly posting health updates on his progress online and expressing gratitude for the fundraisers and prayers offered in support of Hardesty and his family.