Indiana Senate OKs optional pregnant worker accommodations despite Gov. Holcomb appeal

The bill does not mandate managers grant any of the requests made by pregnant workers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators gave final approval to a bill that won’t require businesses to make accommodations for pregnant workers, despite an appeal from Gov. Eric Holcomb for a law requiring more protections.

The proposal allows a pregnant employee to request accommodations and requires the employer to respond in a reasonable time frame, but it does not mandate managers to grant any of the requests.

Senators voted 31-19 on HB 1309 Tuesday, sending the measure Holcomb.