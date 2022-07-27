Indiana Fashion Week arrives at Monument Circle Thursday

People will get a chance to see the amazing works of Indiana’s most talented fashion creators.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fashion Week arrives at Monument Circle on Thursday. People will get a chance to see the amazing works of Indiana’s most talented fashion creators.

Fashion Week partnered with IndyGo, Downtown Indy, Inc. and HandleBar Indy to create a mobile fashion experience that will hit some of Indy’s most notable landmarks.

The tour will begin at Hotel Indy and finish at Monument Circle.

People can begin meeting with vendors on the circle at 11 a.m. Then, at 12:30 p.m., the fashion show kicks off. Tickets are still available by clicking here.