Hotel opens in Martinsville amid pandemic

The Brickhouse Loft hotel features eight suites and rates start at $125 a night.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — As businesses continue to close due to the pandemic, some are still popping up during this challenging time and even in small cities.

"Martinsville is a hidden gem between Indianapolis and Bloomington," said Michelle Keller.

She's banking on more people discovering it.

Her brand-new hotel Brickhouse Loft opened just blocks away from downtown on North Jefferson Street.

"This was a very rundown apartment building. It was originally built in 1897 and was to the point where the city was trying to decide whether to tear down the building or do something with it," she said.

It presented a perfect opportunity as Michelle and her husband noticed something was missing.

"We own an event venue a couple of blocks away and we saw the need in the community for a bridal suite and accommodations for our guests and we knew there was not any kind of lodging in downtown Martinsville and we wanted to bring that to our community," she explained.

Timing has been a bit of a delicate dance.

"It's been a long road. Our goal originally was to open in February and with construction we were delayed. And then March hit and the pandemic. And we had to put everything on hold," Michelle recalled.

The hotel opened in the middle of November, offering out-of-town holiday guests plenty of comfort and high-end amenities all with a touch of hometown pride.

"Sometimes I don't think we get the publicity that we deserve and I'm just proud of being from Martinsville and I would love for people to start thinking of it as a destination," Michelle said.

The hotel features eight suites and rates start at $125 a night.

Reservations can be made online to keep things as contact-free as possible during the pandemic.