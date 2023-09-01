Fishers Health Department requires restaurants to display grade on doors

Anyone falling below a 60 – or below a C rating – is temporarily closed and will reopen after all violations have been fixed.

FISHERS, Ind. — The next time you dine out in Fishers or grab food from one of the city's establishments, you may notice something a little different.

"It's going to hold us accountable," said Mark Weghorst, owner of Slapfish in Fishers.

Weghorst is talking about a new restaurant grading system.

The city's health department is requiring all food establishments to post an issued letter grade on their front door by the end of September.

"Now customers are going to get to see that, and I think that's good for the customers to see what's happening," said Weghorst.

Fishers is the second municipality in the state to implement this system.

The grading process is based off of a 100-point score.

Anyone falling below a 60 – or below a C rating – is temporarily closed and will reopen after all violations have been fixed.

13News found Chatham Tap and Thai Sushi were among the places that met the minimum standards of a C grade.

Out of 341 permanent food establishments:

17 received a C.

28 received a B.

290 got an A.

6 have not yet graded

Brian Graham of Four Day Ray Brewing said it's all about keeping guests safe.

"The information has always been public, but when you display it right out there in front, as everybody walks in, I mean, that's a whole 'nother level," said Graham.

When 13News asked about the potential impacts of receiving a low grade, he replied: "If we're not doing what we need to do, then, you know, there's going to be some internal issue there, most likely, right. And, you know, again, it goes back to carrying and making sure that we're doing what we need to do. And if we're doing all the things that we need to do, then the grade is going to reflect that," said Graham.

He said it will reflect what restaurants are good at and what they need to work on.

"All restaurants do their best. They really do. We're like everyone – the safety and health of our customers is at the top of the list," said Graham.

"We're all in this trying to do the best we can," said Weghorst.

Four Day Ray and Slapfish both received an "A" grade.