Domino's looking to hire 350 in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Domino’s locations are looking to hire more than 350 people across 51 stores throughout the Indianapolis area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Glenn Mueller, an Indianapolis-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”