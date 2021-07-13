Disaster assistance available to Indiana businesses and residents affected by June storms

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The severe storms that swept through the state last month left a lot of businesses and homeowners having to clean up damage or pump out flood waters.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to help.

The support was requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The disaster declaration covers Jefferson and Monroe counties, and the adjacent counties of Brown, Clark, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence, Morgan, Owen, Ripley, Scott and Switzerland.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Indiana with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

The loans are not just for businesses but homeowners as well.

“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.

Interest rates are as low as 2.88 percent for businesses, 2 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.625 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.

The filing deadline for property damage is Sept. 7, 2021. The deadline for economic injury applications is April 7, 2022. For more information, people can call 800-659-2955 or request information by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov. Applications can also be filed online by clicking here.

The SBA will open two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) at 8 a.m. Friday, July 9, in Monroe and Jefferson counties:

Monroe County

Monroe County Convention Center

302 South College St.

Bloomington, IN 47403

Opening: Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m.

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, July 10, from noon to 5 p.m. (this is the only Saturday)

Closed: Sundays

Closing permanently: Friday, July 16, at 5 p.m.

Jefferson County

Madison Area Chamber of Commerce

301 E. Main St.

Madison, IN 47250

Opening: Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m.

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m.-noon (this is the only Saturday)

Closed: Sundays