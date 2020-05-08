Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre closing until October due to COVID-19 restrictions

Management said Mayor Joe Hogsett restricting audiences to 25 percent made it so that productions can't be sustained.

INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will be closing its doors on Aug. 10 and not reopening until Oct. 1

Management said Mayor Joe Hogsett restricting audiences to 25 percent made it so that productions can't be sustained.

Beef & Boards had made safety changes including plated meals, reduced audience sizes, spaced seating of parties, germicidal lighting in all air handlers, and mask requirements for all.

“It breaks my heart to take this ‘time out,'” said Doug Stark, owner of Beef & Boards. “However, for the safety of the Beef & Boards Family and their guests, it’s the grownup thing to do. Please stay happy and healthy, and we sincerely hope we can play again in the fall.”

The theatre will reopen in October with a production of "Smoke on the Mountain." Tickets already purchased for "Newsies" will be honored for "Smoke on the Mountain." Current ticketholders will be contacted regarding their new performance date and time.