Several Brownsburg bakery workers sick after anhydrous ammonia leak

The Brownsburg Fire Department said the leak was reported around 1 p.m.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Medics checked out at least four people after they were exposed to anhydrous ammonia at Weston Foods, formerly Maplehurst Bakeries, in Brownsburg Thursday afternoon.

As workers evacuated the wind was blowing and some employees were exposed. They were treated for skin and eye irritation.

The Brownsburg Fire Department said the tank completely emptied in the building. Crews are working to ventilate it before allowing workers to return.

Nearby businesses were told to close their air intake units and shelter in place.

The bakery is located at 50 Maplehurst Drive in Brownsburg.