Radial announces plan to add 500+ seasonal jobs at Brownsburg fulfillment center

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Radial is looking to add more than 500 seasonal jobs at its fulfillment center in Brownsburg.

The positions will be with entry-level fulfillment to support the eCommerce demand this holiday season.

"We are excited to add so many talented team members to support another busy peak season," said Sabrina Wnorowski, SVP and CHRO, Radial.

Radial said the workers will have access to competitive hourly wages, overtime, holiday pay and flexible schedules.