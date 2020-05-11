Pet Valu closing all U.S. stores, closeout sales start Thursday

The company cited the impact of COVID-19 on their business as a reason for the closures.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pet Valu is closing all of its U.S. stores and the closeout sales start Thursday.

The pet store chain, which has several locations across central Indiana, announced the closure on Facebook Wednesday. In a release, the company cited the impact of COVID-19 on their business as a reason for the closures.

The closing sale starts at all stores on Thursday, with discounts up to 20% off. The company also said that store fixtures, furniture and equipment will be sold. Interested buyers should contact individual stores for information.

Pet Valu is encouraging members to use awards by Dec. 13, 2020 and other customers to use gift cards by the same date.