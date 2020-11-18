Old Time Pottery donating essential supplies to seniors and shelter animals

They aim to help make a difference in the lives of seniors and shelter animals by donating Big-Hearted Bins from all 39 stores across the Midwest.

INDIANAPOLIS — Old Time Pottery is giving back to some of the most vulnerable in our communities this holiday season.

The company announced that its partnered with Pets for the Elderly and 40 senior living facilities to help make a difference in the lives of seniors and shelter animals by donating Big-Hearted Bins from all 39 stores across the Midwest and Southeast.

Big-Hearted Bins will be filled with essential supplies and Christmas decor items, which will then be donated to local senior living facilities across the community.

Old Time Pottery customers can purchase items at a discount to fill their own Big-Hearted Bins, which will be sent to participating senior centers and animal shelters or they can make donations online directly to Pets for the Elderly.