Old Navy to offer all styles in all sizes with no price difference

INDIANAPOLIS — Old Navy is hoping to change the way women shop.
It will now offer all women's styles in all sizes – for the same price. The clothing retailer is calling it "BODEQUALITY."
It means a woman who wears a size 30 will pay the same price for her clothes as a woman that wears a size 6.
Old Navy is also changing all of its stores to keep sizes 0-28 together.
Mannequin displays will be in sizes four, 12 and 18.
Online, the brand is merging its Women’s and Women’s Plus collections from the navigation menu to provide one size-integrated shopping destination for sizes 00-30. Shoppers can use a new toggle feature to select their preferred default model display size.
