New hotel to open in Pigeon Forge with rooftop restaurant, lounge and 200 guest rooms in 2023

The hotel will be built adjacent to The Tower Shops and from a partnership between three Native American tribes.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Visitors in Pigeon Forge will soon have a new place to stay after a hotel developed from a partnership of three Native American tribes opens.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians teamed up with DreamCatcher, a development company, to build the hotel. Officials said they hoped the project would benefit the tribes' business portfolios and help their members.

Revenue from the hotel will benefit tribal operations and members for several years, according to reports.

The hotel will feature 12,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, along with a rooftop restaurant and lounge. There will also be 200 rooms for guests, according to officials. It is also expected to be surrounded by shopping and dining opportunities.

The hotel is also the first in a series of branded hotels that DreamCatcher hopes to franchise over the next 5 years, according to officials. It is set to open in the summer of 2023.