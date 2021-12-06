More complaints reported at troubled apartment complex

Public records show 107 complaints to the Housing and Neighborhood Health unit from June 1 through Dec. 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Public Health Department records are providing a more detailed picture of the problems at Lakeside Pointe Apartments at Nora.

Public records show 107 complaints to the Housing and Neighborhood Health unit from June 1 through Dec. 1, 2021 — including 42 pages of violation notices.

Complaints include water leaks, mold, no air conditioning last summer and no heat as recently as this month.

On Monday, 13News saw a health department employee taking the latest complaint about a hole in the ceiling of an apartment unit.

The Indianapolis Fire Department has responded to the complex at least 21 times this year.

At one point, Citizens Energy threatened to turn off the water, telling tenants the owner hadn't been paying the bill.

"It makes me mad enough to cry," said John Brent in November, after a fire that displaced residents.

"If nothing changes, nothing changes and we're still here," said Elizabeth Essink, a neighborhood advocate who's been working for months to get tenants help.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Attorney General's Office sued the complex and asked a judge to appoint a third party to oversee operations.

Two days after the lawsuit was filed, the mortgage lender also filed a foreclosure action on the Lakeside Pointe and Fox Club properties. The two cases were consolidated.

In September, a judge ordered mediation between all parties involved.

So where do things stand?

Monday, a spokesperson for the Attorney General said parties were still trying to resolve issues:

"The parties are currently in the process of scheduling a mediation in an effort to resolve all outstanding issues before the end of the year. Settlement discussions are confidential and our office will proceed with the mediation process as ordered by the Court."

13News contacted Lakeside Pointe and an employee, who wished to remain anonymous, responded.

"We are still here everyday working very hard with what we have left. We are very concerned about our tenants and the condition of the property, but it's out of our hands. We are extremely short-staffed and we still do not receive any support."

The employee also said they have been threatened "verbally and physically assaulted from unhappy tenants due to all the maintenance issues."

"We care about our tenants but without support or any type of immediate solution to our several requests for help we are out of options," the employee said.