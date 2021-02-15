Meijer donating thousands of turkeys to Gleaners

In total, the retailer is donating 50,000 frozen Meijer and Honeysuckle turkeys to several of its food bank partners.

INDIANAPOLIS — Meijer is donating $1 million in turkeys to food banks in the Midwest to support them during the pandemic.

In total, the retailer is donating 50,000 frozen Meijer and Honeysuckle turkeys to several of its food bank partners including Gleaners in Indianapolis. The list includes:

Gleaners Indianapolis

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana in Fort Wayne

Dare to Care in Louisville

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee

Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend

Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park, Mich.

Gleaners Detroit

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee

Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva

“While progress is being made against the pandemic, we understand the impact it’s made remains a challenge for many people,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Meijer cares about our communities, and we wanted to do our part to help those in need. We appreciate the partnership with the Cleveland Browns to help ensure the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has what it needs to serve the community.”